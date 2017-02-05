Raf Simons x Stan Smith….

Raf Simons and adidas originals have come together yet again to release a solid eye-catching colorway in  a monochrome vibrant cream upper. The shoe features the exact same features with a premium construction with the perforated R on each side of the leather upper.  Black branding is hinted across the heel tab and tongue with endorsements from Stan Smith and Raf Simons.

 

The Raf Simons x adidas Original sneaker can be purchased online at a set price of $280 from Caliroots. Check out images of the collaboration in the gallery below.

 

raf-simons-adidas-originals-stan-smith-rs-cream-1
raf-simons-adidas-originals-stan-smith-rs-cream-2
raf-simons-adidas-originals-stan-smith-rs-cream-3
raf-simons-adidas-originals-stan-smith-rs-cream-4
raf-simons-adidas-originals-stan-smith-rs-cream-5

 

