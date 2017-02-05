Will You Be Copping a Pair?

ASAP Bari has confirmed the release on Twitter and has also given fans an update on when you can purchase a pair. The original style was presented at ComplexCon last year and ASAP Bari recently shared a photo of the shoe being displayed at NYC’s Nike Club house.

Just as everyone knew the shoe will release next week around the rumored date of Feb 9th. The upcoming release is an exclusive version that has embroidery at the heel. Nike is working to build a much larger base with the legacy style collaboration much like the Acronym’s air force 1 soon to release.