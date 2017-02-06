It seems like there’s black magic in the numbers of 3 and 1.
After all, the Golden State Warriors surrendered a 3-1 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in last year’s NBA Finals. The Cleveland Indians lost a 3-1 lead to the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 World Series. Now it’s safe to say there is a deep connection with the numbers 3, 1 or 31 with last night’s classic matchup. According to CBS Sports, a total of 31 records being set or tied during last night’s Patriots epic comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. After being down by 25 at the start of the 3rd quarter, Tom Brady put on arguably the greatest performance by a quarterback in Super Bowl history by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28. With the win, Tom Brady is t the winningest quarterback in Super Bowl history and has earned the most Super Bowl MVPs (4) while his head coach Bill Belichick now has 5 Super Bowl rings. Besides these two records being shattered, here’s the records that was broken or tied to make this matchup the most entertaining and greatest Super Bowl ever watched. Check out the long list below.
Super Bowl records set
- Most games: 7, Tom Brady
- Most games, head coach: 7, Bill Belichick
- Most games won, head coach 5, Belichick
- Most points, game: 20, James White
- Most passes, career: 309, Brady
- Most passes, game: 62, Brady
- Most completions, career: 207, Brady
- Most completions, game: 43, Brady
- Most passing yards, career: 2,071, Brady
- Most passing yards, game: 466, Brady
- Most touchdown passes, career: 15, Brady
- Most receptions, game: 14, James White
- Most games, team: 9, New England Patriots
- Largest deficit overcome, winning team: 25 points, New England
- Most points, overtime period, team: 6, New England
- Most first downs, game, team: 37, New England
- Most first downs, game, both teams: 54, New England vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Most first downs passing, game, team: 26, New England
- Most first downs passing, game, both teams: 39, New England vs. Atlanta
- Most offensive plays, game, team: 93, New England
- Most passes, game, team: 63, New England
- Most completions, game, team: 43, New England
- Most passing yards, game, team: 422, New England
- Most passing yards, game, both teams, 682, New England vs. Atlanta
Super Bowl records tied
- Most games won: 5, Brady
- Most touchdowns, game: 3, White
- Most two-point conversions, game: 1, James White; Danny Amendola
- Most sacks, game (since 1982): 3, Grady Jarrett
- Most two-point conversions, game, team: 2, New England
- Most two-point conversions, game, both teams: 2, New England vs. Atlanta
- Most first downs by penalty, game, team: 4, New England