It seems like there’s black magic in the numbers of 3 and 1.

After all, the Golden State Warriors surrendered a 3-1 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in last year’s NBA Finals. The Cleveland Indians lost a 3-1 lead to the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 World Series. Now it’s safe to say there is a deep connection with the numbers 3, 1 or 31 with last night’s classic matchup. According to CBS Sports, a total of 31 records being set or tied during last night’s Patriots epic comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. After being down by 25 at the start of the 3rd quarter, Tom Brady put on arguably the greatest performance by a quarterback in Super Bowl history by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28. With the win, Tom Brady is t the winningest quarterback in Super Bowl history and has earned the most Super Bowl MVPs (4) while his head coach Bill Belichick now has 5 Super Bowl rings. Besides these two records being shattered, here’s the records that was broken or tied to make this matchup the most entertaining and greatest Super Bowl ever watched. Check out the long list below.

Super Bowl records set

Most games: 7, Tom Brady

Most games, head coach: 7, Bill Belichick

Most games won, head coach 5, Belichick

Most points, game: 20, James White

Most passes, career: 309, Brady

Most passes, game: 62, Brady

Most completions, career: 207, Brady

Most completions, game: 43, Brady

Most passing yards, career: 2,071, Brady

Most passing yards, game: 466, Brady

Most touchdown passes, career: 15, Brady

Most receptions, game: 14, James White

Most games, team: 9, New England Patriots

Largest deficit overcome, winning team: 25 points, New England

Most points, overtime period, team: 6, New England

Most first downs, game, team: 37, New England

Most first downs, game, both teams: 54, New England vs. Atlanta Falcons

Most first downs passing, game, team: 26, New England

Most first downs passing, game, both teams: 39, New England vs. Atlanta

Most offensive plays, game, team: 93, New England

Most passes, game, team: 63, New England

Most completions, game, team: 43, New England

Most passing yards, game, team: 422, New England

Most passing yards, game, both teams, 682, New England vs. Atlanta

Super Bowl records tied

Most games won: 5, Brady

Most touchdowns, game: 3, White

Most two-point conversions, game: 1, James White; Danny Amendola

Most sacks, game (since 1982): 3, Grady Jarrett

Most two-point conversions, game, team: 2, New England

Most two-point conversions, game, both teams: 2, New England vs. Atlanta

Most first downs by penalty, game, team: 4, New England