Today Chance the Rapper shared the video for the Coloring Book track “Same Drugs” via Facebook Live. The clip finds the Chicago rapper behind a piano joined by the same kind of puppet who joined him on his Magnificent Coloring World Tour.

Does anyone have facebook live? I'm about to premier a new music video on there in 10 minutes ok? Ok. https://t.co/TRRxLBhZBc — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 6, 2017

Right after announcing the premiere, Chano shared a brief explanation on why he decided to unveil the video on Facebook Live. “I say, yo, I wanna put a video that I already recorded on Instagram Live, I wanna put it on Twitter Live, I wanna put it on Snapchat, and they said no,” Chance said. “But would you look at that? That’s Facebook Live holding me down with a countdown to an HD premiere of my shit.”

The Jake Schreier-directed “Same Drugs” video comes just days before Chance is slated to perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Check out the video for ‘Same Drugs’ below.