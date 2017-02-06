Drake generally strays away from politics, but President Donald Trump’s latest actions have been difficult to ignore.

The 6 God dedicated a few moments of the show to address “all this bullshit going on in the world”.

For some reason in my room, they’ve got the TV set to CNN. Every day I wake up, I see all this bullshit going on in the world. People trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other. So tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people sing my songs, my proudest moment — if you take a look around in this room, you’ll see people of all races and all places.

Drizzy continued to share more words of positivity without actually mentioning Trump’s name, but it’s pretty clear who he’s referring to:

Show love, celebrate life, more life, and more music. If you think one man can tear this world apart, you’re out of your motherfucking mind. It’s on us to keep this shit together. Fuck that man.

Drake on Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/1sCRKtPRBg — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) February 6, 2017