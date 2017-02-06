Kanye West may be coming around to his senses on the political side of things after all.

According to TMZ, West decided to rescind his support of Donald Trump and decided to reflect his decision by deleting all tweets associated with the current president of the United States. According to reports, the decision was made after Trump signed the executive order to ban all Muslims from entering the United States, as well as face deportation.

Yeezy was reportedly not happy with the way Trump is handling things and decided enough was enough. Previously, West said he “would have voted for Trump” if he’d voted and during several stops during his Saint Pablo Tour in November. In December, West broke the internet after meeting with Trump in New York to “discuss life”, as the then President-elect put it.

After facing harsh criticism, West defended the meeting at the time saying, “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change”, saying that he used the opportunity to discuss issues surrounding his hometown, including “bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums and violence in Chicago.”

Although Yeezy hasn’t said anything regarding the decision, the action spoke louder than words. Now if we can only get Steve Harvey on board.

In other Kanye West news, recently signed to the G.O.O.D. Music artist, King Myers is gearing up to become international notoriety. Despite Donald Trump’s attempt to ban Muslims from the United States, King hops on the Kanye West-produced track, “Propaganda,” standing tall for all refugees showing he and others will not back down during their fight for freedom and liberty in the U.S.

Check out the track below.