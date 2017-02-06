Today in Source News Flash: New England Patriots win their 5th title during Super Bowl LI.

In music news, Migos’ CULTURE landed at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart. Syd’s debut album Fin should definitely be on your must-listen list. Also, John Legend has announced his North American tour, “Darkness and Ligh.t”

Chance The Rapper previews #ThankYouObama apparel collection. VLONE and Nike re-release the Air Force 1 collaboration for New York Fashion Week.

Apple, E-Bay, Netflix and Microsoft among 97 companies that issued an opposition to Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat.