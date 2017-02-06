AKINGS and F.MERCY presented [Feb.4th] their Autmn / Winter 2017 collection at the Great Jones building for New York Fashion Week. The show featured 11 handpicked models sporting high end streetwear on a runway lit to replicate the impression of daylight while in space.

Creative prodigies, Alan King and Frankhavemercy, exclusively brought together their respective brands for the runway presentation. The footwear for the event was provided entirely by Koio Collective along with complimentary refreshments by Box Water and Salsa Di Parma.

Check out the highlights from the show below!

Stylist Jade Chung

Head Makeup by Amaly Dominguez

Lead Makeup by Amy Koum

Hair by Edison Lu & HairLounge

Ceremonies Director by Liam Daniels

Music Production by Virgin Max