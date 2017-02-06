AKINGS and F.MERCY presented [Feb.4th] their Autmn / Winter 2017 collection at the Great Jones building for New York Fashion Week. The show featured 11 handpicked models sporting high end streetwear on a runway lit to replicate the impression of daylight while in space.
Creative prodigies, Alan King and Frankhavemercy, exclusively brought together their respective brands for the runway presentation. The footwear for the event was provided entirely by Koio Collective along with complimentary refreshments by Box Water and Salsa Di Parma.
Check out the highlights from the show below!
Stylist Jade Chung
Head Makeup by Amaly Dominguez
Lead Makeup by Amy Koum
Hair by Edison Lu & HairLounge
Ceremonies Director by Liam Daniels
Music Production by Virgin Max