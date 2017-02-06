The NYPD announced yesterday [Feb. 5th] that they arrested the man who assaulted Karina Vetrano. Last summer in August, she was found sexually assaulted and strangled to death in a park in Queens, New York. Suspect Chanel Lewis was taken into custody after DNA evidence connected him with the rape and murder.

Lewis from East New York, Brooklyn, voluntarily gave a DNA sample earlier this week after being recognized as a person of interest. His DNA matched samples found on the scene leading to his arrest. There after he was then charged with second degree murder.

Vetrano was found by her father and police hidden among tall grass off a pathway in a park near her Queens residency. Justice is now being served over six months later.