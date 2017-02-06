A source from “Money & Violence” has revealed what is believed to be the real reason why Ray aka Miz of Money & Violence quit the show.

Money & Violence was the first urban web series on YouTube to become popular. The show was on YouTube the first season and then elevated to Tidal for their second season. Money & Violence is currently waiting for a network deal through Lionsgate for season 3.

Ray may be dating a Woman that frequents attending the “Smack/URL” Battle League and “Queen of the Ring” battle competitions. No one really knows what she particularly does at these battle competitions.

It was said that she influenced him to quit the show. She used to be a cast member of the YouTube web series “Pieces,” but was killed off the show during the end of season 3. It could be that she may have wanted Ray to quit out of jealousy that she no longer has a show to star in herself, which is what the source claims.

