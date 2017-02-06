On this date in 1945, Robert Nesta Marley, the father of modern day reggae and icon within the Rastafarian religion, was born in St. Ann’s Parish, Jamaica. His musical career began as a member of the Wailers in 1963 in Trenchtown until the group disbanded and Marley went solo in 1974. He is considered one of the most influential musicians of all time and credited with popularising reggae music around the world, as well as serving as a symbol of Jamaican culture and identity.

Marley continues to influence global pop culture through the legacy of his tribe of sons who keep their father’s name alive by maintaining their own individual musical careers. From Ziggy to Jr. Gong, the Marley name lives on in the music, culture and even the physical similarities that his children innately have help to carry his name infinitely into the future.

Happy Born Day to Bob Marley from The Mind Swuad!