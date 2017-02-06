If you keep up with OVO Sound Radio, you’re bound to hear a lot of new OVO-related music that may or may not hit mainstream.

There was a WizKid, Drake-assisted single titled “Hush Up the Silence” that surfaced the web last month, but now there’s an official version available on Apple Music that was aired last weekend on OVO Sound Radio.

The Nigerian artist has collaborated with Drake in the past on the “Ojuelegba” (Remix), and on Drizzy’s smash hit “One Dance”. There’s no telling whether or not this track will be included on More Life, and we can’t wait until the end of the month to find out.