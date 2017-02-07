Detroit’s own, Big Sean had a success with his very first pop-up shops to celebrate the release of ‘I Decided’ with stops in LA, NYC, Detroit and Toronto. The Grammy-nominated rapper used the platform to reveal his merch collection and also had an opportunity to hang out with fan, sign autographs and take pics as they awaited the opening of the highly anticipated pop-up shop. Fans were taken on a visual journey of the retail experience at the pop up shop which is now closed.

The space was lit up in hues of pink, purple and blue carrying the album’s art motifs. The shop was powered by shopify, a multichannel commerce platform that lets anyone sell anywhere, worked with Sean to amplify his first ever merch shops, embodying his personal style as a fashion innovator and trendsetter.