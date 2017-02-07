G.O.O.D. Music’s Charlie Heat continues to live up to his last name, releasing a brand new project with vocalist/songwriter Ant Beale. The two Jersey natives show off their artistic creativity through their newest EP titled “No Rain, No Flowers”.

This past year Heat received three Grammy nominations for his production credits on Kanye West’s critically acclaimed album “The Life of Pablo”. Both him and Beale also received writing credits on Kehlani’s recently released project SWEETSEXYSAVAGE. Whether they’re in the booth or creating hits behind the scenes, they continue to shine.

“No Rain, No Flowers” can be streamed on almost every streaming site (including Spotify & Apple Music). Take a listen to the new EP below on SoundCloud: