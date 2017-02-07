Diddy’s Right Hand Woman Marilyn Van Alstyne Tells Us How She Got Her Start

Marilyn Van Alstyne, CEO and founder of EMVE Management Group has a phenomenal story!

A Queens, New York native, Van Alstyne, began her journey as an intern with Puff Daddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment in 1995 after overhearing Puff Daddy announce that he needed interns on Hot 97. pitch his need for interns on the airwaves of New York City’s Hot 97.

Van Alstyne was a recent guest on the Scoop B Radio Podcast. Check it out here.

Working in a male-dominated field, Van Alstyne encourages young women to manage their time effectively. “You don’t want to wake up one day in your forties and regret the decisions that you made in your twenties,” Van Alstyne told podcast host Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

Van Alstyne formerly held the position of VP of Branded Entertainment, Planning, Operations & Talent Partnerships at Combs Enterprises Blue Flame Ad Agency. While there, she was a trusted advisor and go-to person that handled the day-to-day operations of Revolt TV, Sean John, Blue Flame, Bad Boy Records and Combs Wines & Spirits.

She also worked with some of your favorite stars like Rick Ross, Fabolous, French Montana and Meek Mill.

Parting advice she has? “You can always start over in your forties, but you might want to challenge yourself to do something new every day—even the things that scare you.”