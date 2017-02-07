Goldberg/Brock Lesnar To Face Off Against Each Other Again At Wrestlemania 33

Will it be a trifecta for the spear gunning OG? Or will it be a “three times a charm” for “Mr. Suplex City”?

Last night, wrestling legend Goldberg made an appearance at last night’s RAW show. He came out to announced to a sold out crowd in Portland, Oregon that he accepts Brock Lesnar‘s match at WWE Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, Florida. This is a pretty interesting scenario for more reasons than one.

For starters, Goldberg owns Brock Lesnar in the ring. Out of the 2 times they faced each other, Goldberg has dominated against “The Beast”. Goldberg defeated Brock at Wrestlemania XX 12 years ago in what was his last match. Fast forward to now, recently Goldberg defeated Brock in 1 minute and 26 seconds at Survivor Series. In addition, at the Royal Rumble, the two faced one another which led to Goldberg spearing Lesnar then eliminating him in another surprisingly quick interaction.

Secondly, Goldberg has the opportunity to walk into Wrestlemania 33 as the WWE Universal Champion. During the same night, Goldberg interrupted the current WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens to accept Brock’s challenge. Through the behalf of his best friend, United States champion Chris Jericho set up a match at WWE Fastlane to have Owens defend his title against the Goldberg.

““Kevin Owens, you and your title, are next,” Goldberg said before leaving the ring”.

All eyes on Goldberg as his final two matches under the current WWE contract is at Fastlane and at Wrestlemania. Will he walk out in style or will he flop!?