Converse Introduces The Chuck Modern Lux Collection…

Converse is giving us a vintage feel with the new chuck modern lux collection which is a two new silhouettes taking on the classic chuck taylor all-star but with a modern enhancement. The shoe comes equipped in either all-black or all-white with a molded leather upper on top of a phylon midsole.

Small features of the shoe include tonal laces with embossed branding added. The Chuck Modern Lux will hit stores on February 9th at KITH and will be available nationwide on Feb 17th.

Check out images of the Chuck Modern Lux collection in the gallery below.