The Air Jordan 1 Golf will be here on Feb 10th.

Jordan Brand and Nike have remixed one of Michael Jordan’s finest pairs of sneakers, in the Air Jordan 1. You will now be able to play golf in one of the most iconic sneakers to ever be made. The features of the golf iteration stays the same as the sneaker iteration while introducing the Free-inspired spikes on the outsole.

Features of the shoe include a fully waterproof cushion around the ankle that offers more support than the standard Air Jordan 1 pair. According to, Gentry Humphrey who is the VP of footwear for Nike Golf had confirmed that MJ started golfing the same year his signature shoe debuted.

“MJ introduced his provocative style of play to professional basketball in 1984, and the Air Jordan 1 shocked the world at the same time,” said Humphrey. “Interestingly, Michael started to take up the game of golf in 1984, the exact same year Nike started to develop the Air Jordan 1.”

The Air Jordan 1 Golf Shoe will be available at a set price of $200 starting on Feb 10th in two different color schemes. Check out images of both shoes below.