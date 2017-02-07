Be careful about adding the King’s name into misleading information, writers. You nay be next on his hit list.

After a amazing 32 points, 17 assists performance during a 140-135 overtime win over the Washington Wizards, LeBron James had to clear up some rumors that definitely ticked him off again. Apparently, a writer from the New York Daily News reported that James was the main counter part pushing for an “Melo-for-Love” deal with Cleveland’s front office. A reporter mentioned this to the King after the win and he had this to say about the accusation.

It’s trash. And the guy who wrote it is trash, too, for writing that. … It’s always about outside noise, and that’s just outside noise for us. We’ve got to focus on what needs to be done in order for us to continue to compete for a championship. We’ve got who we got. Our GM (David Griffin) will do a great job of figuring out if we need something else. But right now, we’re in a good place.

After all, the Cavs including the King should use their wise train of thoughts and continue to let Love get hot for the start of the second half of the season as he was able to put on a clinic on the Wizards last night. Along with leading the team in scoring (39) and and rebounds (12), Love was making incredible passes which reminded fans why he is amongst the league’s best in outlet passing. Check out this legendary Wes Unseld-like outlet pass to LeBron which led to a game tying acrobatic 3 point bank shot sinking in.