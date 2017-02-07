Massachusetts-based hip-hop artist, Kyle Bent announces his release, “Conundrum”. In Kyle’s newest release, he expresses the life cycle from birth to developing into the person you have become due to your experiences in this life. Kyle says, “Each person is unique, and has one shot to make their dreams a reality, so make the most of your chance.” Conundrum gives you a sense of Kyles urge to chase his dreams although it may seem difficult, there is a way to achieve it.

Kyle began creating music around the age of nine, after a friend introduced him to the art of free-styling. When he was thirteen he was given an opportunity to record in a real studio courtesy of executive engineer Tarik McFarland. McFarland then became the official engineer for Kyle during his entire high school career, as his music career began to take shape. He dropped his first mixtape at the age of fourteen, another one before he turned fifteen, and a third at the age of sixteen. In the beginning of 2016 Kyle signed to Made In The Shade Records, an indie label based out of both Denver, CO and L.A. and sense then Kyle has released two albums, seven singles, many music videos, and even two short films.

Kyle had a strong year of releases in 2016, and has a lot in store for 2017. He’s proven to be “one of the more popular and harder working indie artists in the game,” according to Hip-Hop Vibe. He has been in the studio with several producers around the globe, gearing up for a big year. Kyle Bent has been attracting the attention of many artists in the Hip-Hop scene, and is definitely someone to keep your eye on in 2017!