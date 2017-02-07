Machine Rudeen – a local, independent artist/emcee born & raised in Mesa, AZ. Currently pursuing music, and specializing in Hip-Hop, networking with a wide assortment of local artists, bringing a diverse sound & message that is not only relatable but reliable as well. Machine Rudeen has been actively involved in the local hip-hop scene for over 2 years, and he has performed at local venues across the east valley. His passion for music has grown tremendously, and the connection to his fellow peers who are actively involved in the music scene, providing advice, creative influence & support upon his musical journey keep him along his path with confidence. The reason he is a part of music is found in the ability to express himself through creative lyricism that can resonate with any audience. His message: always progress in life, whether it is through music, work, relationships, life experiences, faith, recreation, ambitions to pursue wealth & maintain happiness. His goal: take away value from your experience with him.

Shares



