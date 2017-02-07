Danielle Bregoli has been a media sensation after her appearance on Dr. Phil where she coined the phrase, “cash me outside”. Her temper has made her go viral, and many people don’t think that she’s really about that life and does it all for attention. Now she’s out here proving that she really as tough as she appears to be.

Bregoli and her mother got into an incident at the Los Angeles Airport that resulted in her, her mother, and an anonymous passenger to get kicked off the plane. The anonymous passenger allegedly called Bregoli “white trash” and that warranted Bregoli to say her infamous phrase: “Cash me outside how bout that”. Bregoli’s mother pushed the passenger, then Bregoli followed up with the right hook.

Check out videos of the quarrel below: