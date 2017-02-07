Just when you thought he’s good for putting up monstrous triple-double numbers, Russell Westbrook is back to show fans that he can have you weak to your stomach.

In a dope Foot Locker commercial with collaboration with Jordan, MVP candidate Russell Westbrook was talking numbers he been putting up outside of the league. With a dope cameo from NBA legend Bill Russell, Westbrook hilariously breaks down league leading numbers in the aspect of categories such as:

League-leader in minutes talking to himself intently

Crashes into 1.7 cameramen per night (note: not game)

2 times more parental neglect than any other player.

But the most funniest moment was when he boldly come out and said he kept Vine going for an addition 7.4 months. Check out the hilarious video below.