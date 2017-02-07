CE is a Brooklyn-based R&B artist who has been gaining an immense amount of attention through his individual music, as well as a current member of the duo “Quincy Vidal”. CE is back with a melodic new record titled “Soulstiss“, and it does not disappoint.

The new track has a tranquil, serene vibe that fans love. The production (handled by Will Fraker, Matt FX, & CE himself) coincides nicely with his soft vocals. “Soulstiss” is expected to appear on his upcoming project, “Songs In The Key Of Solitude”.

Take a listen to CE’s new track below: