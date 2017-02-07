Virginia-native TruthCity is back with a brand new video for his single “In The Family“. TruthCity is originally from the VA, yet he continues to shine throughout New York City. The song was produced by Yung Lan and the video was directed by FX.

“A legacy has to be protected. And with success comes naysayers, doubters and even people who want to see you fail. “The Family” is a declaration of power. A battle cry for the hardworking and an anthem for those with something to prove,” TruthCity said. Take a look at the official video for “In The Family” below: