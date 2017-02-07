Los Angeles native Thirsty P is gearing up to release the follow-up to his majorly successful project Dead Homie$ from last year and with that comes a new visual featuring K. Smith (who happens to be Will Smith’s nephew by the way) for “Come On Feet” to get fans ready for what’s soon to come. The visual was directed by BLKDMND’s LOUIEKNOWS and was filmed on a whim somewhere deep in the abysmal grittiness of downtown Los Angeles. The song is also expected to land on K. Smith’s next project Westside 2.

