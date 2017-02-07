With the controversy surrounding our President it looks like one brand is still supporting Mr. Trump and that’s the CEO over at Under Armour, Kevin Plank. He has shown continuous love for Donald and proclaims that he is a “real asset for the country” in an interview with CNBC’s Fast Money Halftime Report. He also says that he has the passion to be the president of the United States.

Him and president Trump met last week with a council of business leaders to discuss business issues, while he also spoke on building with Trump and also backing his decision to build a wall between the USA and Mexico.

Very anxious to hear what Stephen Curry has to say and will this mean a serious decline in Under Armour products? Check out the video of him and business leaders meeting with Donald Trump below.