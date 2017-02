Native​ Victory links up with CMayes, DaLomonze, and producers The Deep End for his ​new music video​ “Change The World” off his MADE4VICTORY Imprint. Victory is not new to this music scene, he has shared the same stage with hip hop icons such as: KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Pharcyde, Wu-Tang, and Talib Kweli​. He also gained more respect working with Cleveland’s top dj’s and performing at underground clubs and gaining local airplay. ​

