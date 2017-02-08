The estate of Anthony “Messy Mya” Barre is suing Beyonce for using a small, but memorable line of his 2010 video, “A 27 Piece Huh?” without permission.

Barre’s estate is claiming that Beyonce stole the deceased artist’s line “I like that” and sprinkled it on her certified gold song “Formation”, and made millions off it. The estate are also claiming that they tried to reach out to Beyonce and she blew them off. In exchange for using his final recorded words, Barre’s estate wants $20,000,000 back in royalties and other damages.

Barre, a Youtube personality, was fatally shot in 2010.