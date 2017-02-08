Get To Know The Grammy Nominated Producer Of Fat Joe & Remy Ma’s “All The Way Up”

Edsclusive, formally known as Edward Davadi is one of the rookie producers of 2016.

He’s the man behind the platinum selling record “All The Way Up” by Fat Joe and Remy Ma, and features French Montana which received a Grammy nod.

Edsclusive began his craft in New Orleans where he left after Hurricane Katrina and started uplifting his craft for production in Miami. He got his first big shot producing songs like “Sorry For the Wraith” and “Came Up” for Curren$y. He went on to work with more artists like DJ Khaled, The Game, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, and more.

“All The Way Up” verified Edsclusive’s ability to make a hit. “All The Way Up” currently won 2 Soul Train Awards and a BET Award, which included Track of the Year. Edsclusive can possibly take home 3 Grammys, 2 for “All The Way Up” and another for DJ Khaled’s “Holy Key” featuring Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar, and Betty Wright.

Edsclusive recently signed to BMG/Reach Music Publishing and relocated to Los Angeles, California where he is putting in work. Stay tuned and good luck to him on his Grammy nominations as we look forward to seeing him collaborate on making more hits in 2017.