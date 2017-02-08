Her Source: Blue Ivy Is Set To Launch Her Own Beauty Line

Baby Blue is slate to launch her own beauty line. In 2012, Beyonce applied to trademark Blue Ivy so that only she and blue can stake a claim to the namesake.

The trademark included rights to body lotions, hair-care products, fragrances, cosmetics, and more under the name Blue Ivy Carter. The site also mentions rights to diaper bags, strollers, and other baby goods. This is perfect timing considering Queen Bey is expecting twins!

A successful launch would make Blue the youngest celebrity to have her own beauty line. Information regarding when and what would drop from Blue Ivy’s beauty line is still under wraps.