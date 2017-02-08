Joanna “Jojo” Zarur is one of Miami’s hottest celebrity stylists. From your favorite athletes to your favorite celebrities she’s styled them all.

You might know her looks from the very own Young Thug whom she takes credit for all the looks he catches our eye with starting with his music video for “Danny Glover”. Jojo started her career in fashion with her passion for the industry from working in retail to becoming Thugga and Rich Gang’s personal stylist.

She has currently taken her talent to another level from styling clients like T-Pain, The Migos, Zoey Dollaz you name it. Currently she resides back in Miami where she has opened her own fashion boutique not only for her services in fashion but also to launch her own brand called “Zarur”.

Her boutique is located right in Miami and you can find her and her celebrity looks at Zarur Boutique where she not only works with your favorite celebs, but also other men and woman. Not only will we be seeing Miami and Atlanta’s favorite stylist in her store, but also in Love & Hip Hop’s new franchise, Love & Hip Hop: Miami in the Summer 2017.

Her boutique is located at: 6667 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138