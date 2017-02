According to several media outlets, Jay-Z and former Roc-A-Fella nemesis Jim Jones has signed to Roc Nation. The amount of the deal is unreported, but with the history that exists between Hov and the Dipset capo, the connection is surprising to say the least.

The rumors have been swirling, but the confirmation came when Jimmy posted this on his IG:

This is a good thing for Hip Hop, showing this generation that it is possible to make money beyond beef.