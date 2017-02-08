Kick’d Out: The FTC x Nike SB Blazer Will Release This Weekend

Kick’d Out: The FTC x Nike SB Blazer Will Release This Weekend

FTC x Nike SB come together for limited edition release….

San Francisco based brand, FTC has linked up with the iconic and established Nike SB for a limited edition collaboration. The shoe features a cream upper with red hints throughout with the iconic swoosh branding on the tongue tag and FTC branding covering the heel. To finish off the classic look of the shoe, a rubber gum sole is attached.

The FTC x Nike SB Blazer Mid will release on February 10th at FTC’s San Francisco location. Check out images of the shoe in the gallery below.