On Valentine’s day, JOSH X will release an exclusive free download preview of his upcoming album for the fans entitled, “The Prelude – I Am Josh X”.

This exclusive release, led by the single, “Taking Me Back”, will consist of ten songs and will be available for free download at www.JoshXantusMusic.com “Taking Me Back” was written by Josh X and produced by DJ Static.

“This song was inspired by a personal relationship that I lost due to my own selfishness and when I discovered that it was my fault and she started talking to someone else, I felt some way about the situation, so of course, I had to put my pride aside, get my pleading on, and basically start telling her that she is taking me back,” mentions Josh.

(AUDIO LINK) – “TAKING ME BACK” by JOSH X