Pittsburgh Hip Hop recording artist, Asco Jones, in collaboration with mogul music conglomerate Raw Entertainment, release “Hell On Earth (H.O.E).”

The infectious and soulful song tells the story of Asco Jones growing up in the streets of Pittsburgh with lyrics that can easily relate to others who grew up in the struggle.

This single is Asco Jones’ 3rd single with Raw Entertainment and is available now at all digital retail providers.