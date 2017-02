Dz The Rapper is an emcee that’s buzzing in Miami.

He is of Haitian descent and grew up in the projects in Miami. The lingo term “zouti” is a word used in his neighborhood that means weapon, and that’s where the inspiration for the track came from. That’s also why he chose to shoot the video in his hood, where he still chills at.

“Lil n*gga playing with them zoutis”, Dz sings on the Dalton and Scram Jones produced track. Press play to listen to the heat.