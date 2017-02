These two have been through it all.

Hip Hop power couple and LHHNY co-stars Remy Ma and Papoose appear on daily talk show The Real and get really candid about Remy’s ectopic pregnancy and how they dealt with the loss together. Remy, who has experienced this once before in here teenage years, reveals what it was like going through that trauma a second time. Paposse talks about how he stood by his wife like a good man does. See the footage from the daytime talk show here.