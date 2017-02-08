Travis Scott and Quavo’s bromance just went up a notch after La Flame gifted the Atlanta emcee with a Birds in the Trap icy chain.

“To the honcho way, the non-misunderstanding way, one brother to another brother way, all diamond 60,000 way, our way,” Scott says after handing Quavo the bling bling then jumping around in the video.

The Migos emcee held the chain up to the camera so we can see the diamonds dancing then said, “welcome to the team n*gga”. 2017 seems to be the year of gifting chains because Jay-Z gave Big Sean a chain last week.

Looks like we can look forward to that Travis-Quavo joint album that Quavo teased at the end of last year.