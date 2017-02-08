Trey Songz has been known as the self-proclaimed Mr. Steal Your Girl, but hasn’t been known to actually cuff a girl. Now the R&B heartthrob is taking a shot at love in a forthcoming VH1 reality web series called Tremaine the Playboy.

Seventeen lucky ladies will battle head-to-head to win the heart of “Mr. Steal Your Girl”. The show is hosted by Draya Michelle and Steelo Brim.

As a part of VH1’s #14DaysofLove (A countdown until Valentine’s Day, airing 200-hours of love themed series and movies) they’ve shared a super trailer of Tremaine the Playboy that you can view below. Trey will also sit down with Amber Rose to introduce the next eligible bachelor and reveal what he looks for in women in a hot, steamy game of Never Have I Ever.

Tremaine the Playboy airs on TremainethePlayboy.com