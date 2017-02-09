Chance The Rapper In Court For Child Support Just In Time For The Grammys

Chancellor Bennett, better known to the Hip Hop world as Chance The Rapper, is due in court tomorrow with his baby mama Kirsten Corley in Cook County, Illinois for child support and custody arrangements.

Just days before Chance’s scheduled appearance on this year’s Grammy Awards, Corley and the 23 year old rapper are “in the process of establishing separate residences”, which will change their parenting schedules and child support obligations after have BG living together since August 2015.

Chance’s attorneys are asking the court to “set a child support award below statutory guidelines,” grant an order protecting personal information and require Corley to share in child care expenses for their 16 month old daughter because she is “capable of full-time employment in several capacities”.

In regards to child support, Bennett’s attorneys argue that “while courts are careful not to limit the amount of child support to the child’s ‘shown needs’ because a child is not expected to live at a minimal level of comfort while the noncustodial parent is living a life of luxury.

Courts have recognized that ‘a large income does not necessarily trigger an extravagant lifestyle.'”

Chance is scheduled to attend and perform at the 59th Annual Grammys at the Staple Center in Los Angeles held February 12, 2017.