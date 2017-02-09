Dray Houston, the Boston bred hip-hop recording artist began his career with a fight of sorts. Surviving two gunshot wounds at the age of 15 and stabbed at 16 years old, Dray’s musical journey is not by chance but by design.

Dray Houston’s focus is his career and the fuel that drives him to record and remain in a zone. Contrary to Dray’s past, he channels his energy into his music, which displays his appreciation for living life to the fullest in his debut single, “In My Section”. Check it out below.