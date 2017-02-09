Dude With No Name starts off his 2017 run with 2 new singles from his ‘2 Dope Bundle’ series. On the first track ‘GodVision’ produced by in house producer A.D.D. Beats, Dude flaunts why he’s your favorite lyricist’s favorite lyricist, while taking you down the route of a man on a mission to navigate through life’s twist and turns with gods eye over him.

On the song ‘Finish Line” also produced by A.D.D Beats, Dude wrestles for his goals and dreams, infatuated with living fast while rapping fast learning that patience is valuable. Check them out below.