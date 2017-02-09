Get A First Look At The Brand New Foot Locker Flagship Store In Times Square

#FootLockerTSQ

Sneakerheads, media, family and friends gathered for a great evening to celebrate the hottest gear and sneaker culture Wednesday night (Feb 8) for the grand opening of the brand new foot lockers and the new women driven retail, Six:02 on Times square. As guest were treated with drinks and appetizers throughout the night the luxurious 17,000 square feet space was packed with people enjoying shopping experiences for some of the latest kicks and gear while the DJ played tunes.

Kids also came along to get in on the action for kid-friendly activities until 8pm as the party continued for the 21 and up crowd after 8. Appearances included legendary Knicks, John Starks and Earl Monroe, Graphic Illustrator, Sophia Chang among others.

Be the first to check out the space. Doors open officially to the public today at 3;30pm. Check out images from the grand opening below.

Foot Locker Flagship Store

1460 Broadway, NYC 10036