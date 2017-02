Philly is home of the go-getters, and Jid Mack seems to be the youngest in charge branching out of the city of “brotherly love”. Everything you see in this video is designed facts. No gimmicks. Shoutout to Don Cannon for hosting Jid’s new project, “4500 Jid”. Today he debuts the first visual pulled from the tape, his heavy hitting track “No Talkin”. Did Mack does just that in this flagrant new video. No talkin, the young bull is all about that action.

