Lokai Has Launched New Black And White Bracelets With Video From Fencer Miles Chamley-Watson

Changing the world one person at a time….

Lokai shot a video with world fencing champion and Olympian, Miles Chamley-Watson as he gives us the reasoning behind choosing to change their own world. Lokai has launched their new black and white pair bracelets that allow consumers to choose their key charities, that their Lokai purchase will benefit as part of their ongoing #ChooseToChange initiative. Miles broke barriers with his personal style, tattoos and being featured in FKA Twigs recent Nike Ad.

The video was shot using a 360 camera that helped capture the “tiny world” visual effects. The videos offer a touching glimpse into the world of each individual, focusing on the challenges they faced to get to where they are today and how choosing to change their perspective ultimately changed their life.

Check out the video and gallery below.