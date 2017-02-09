Nick Hook turns up with 21,21 and more….

Brooklyn producer, Nick Hook turns up on “Head” with 21 Savage and Bulletproof Dolphin by the genius of beats, DJ Earl and Jersey club agitator, Nadus. The brand new remixes are now available on Fool’s Gold, and trust me you won’t be disappointed. You can cop his newest work with the Relationships album on a 2×12 color vinyl featuring artist like 24hrs, Novelist, Hudson Mohawke and more on Fools Gold.

Listen to the EP here. He is going on tour with Run The Jewels through 3/1. Check out the tour dates below.

TRACKLIST For EP

1. Head feat. 21 Savage & Bulletproof Dolphin

2. Head feat. 21 Savage & Bulletproof Dolphin (DJ Earl Remix)

3. Head feat. 21 Savage & Bulletproof Dolphin (Nadus Remix)

“RUN THE WORLD” TOUR DATES

2-08 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ PNE Forum 2-10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex 2-11 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *SOLD OUT 2-13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland 2-14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth 2-15 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater *SOLD OUT 2-17 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *SOLD OUT 2-18 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *SOLD OUT 2-19 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall *SOLD OUT 2-21 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ Metropolis 2-22 – Portland, ME @ State Theater *SOLD OUT 2-24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston *SOLD OUT 2-25 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *SOLD OUT 2-26 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *SOLD OUT 2-27 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *SOLD OUT 3-01 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5