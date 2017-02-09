The weather has drastically changed in the northeast overnight. Today [Feb.9th], over 3,000 flights were cancelled and all public schools closed in New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston.

This is the largest storm of the season effecting over 50 million people in the region. It came by a surprise after temperatures reached the 60s and 70s the day before.

According to forecasters, the storm is expected to wrap up around 2 p.m. ET. Officials warn about the dangerous road conditions, especially after the multiple snow plow crashes in New York City and Long Island.