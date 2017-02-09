The first episode features the Phoenix Suns Star…

Nike will be taking us on a journey through NBA Stars lives as they highlight their path to the NBA and how they became stars right in front of our eyes with growth and determination. Players like Isaiah Thomas and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the athletes featured for the video series, in which have not yet been released.

The first episode turns it’s focus on Phoenix Suns speedy and explosive guard, Devin Booker. He was drafted from theKentucky Wildcats #13 overall at the tender age of 18. As a kid in high school he made a drastic and life-changing decision to move to Moss Point, Mississippi to play on the national stage. The documentary gives you an idea of what Devin went through to become one of the best guards in the NBA today and his spark to superstardom.

Check out the first episode below to see Devin Booker “Come Out Of Nowhere” and become a huge star.