Rich The Kid undoubtedly had the strongest year of his career in 2016, and now he continues to carry that momentum as he kicks off the new year. Rich effortlessly makes listeners want to bob their heads and vibe out in his most recent visual for “Soak It Up”.

The Rich Forever captain released a plethora of material this past year alongside label mates/rising stars Famous Dex and Jay Critch. With their collaborative project “Rich Forever 3” in the stash, all eyes are on him as fans patiently wait for its release. Fortunately, he is not one to hold back, providing an appetizer for RF3 in the new video.

“Soak It Up” is a perfect example of his effortless hit-making ability, as he (literally) washes his car and jams out in the streets of Los Angeles. The video contains event footage with appearances from Dex, Desiigner, himself, and more. Check it out here: